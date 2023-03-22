Mary Ellen Mayhew
Mary Ellen Mayhew, 80, of Winchester, VA, passed away March 18, 2023 , at the Winchester Medical Center. She was born September 15, 1942, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Benjamin Raye Kendall and Ollie Kendall.
Mary enjoyed going to yard sales, flowers, all animals, getting good recipes from church cookbooks and traveling to Lancaster, PA. Above all else she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and just an overall great person.
She married Owen S. Mayhew and they have enjoyed 62 years together.
In addition to her husband Owen, Mary is also survived by her two daughters, Cindy Burner and Sherri King (Ronald); her son, Tony Mayhew; granddaughter, Scarlett Richard; and her half-sister, Tiny Haymore.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Owen Todd Mayhew.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Friday, March 24, from 10am until her funeral dervice at 12 noon at the Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery, Winchester.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be sent to the Winchester S.P.C.A., 111 Featherbed Ln, Winchester, VA 22601 or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
