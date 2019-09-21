Mary Ellen Mooty, 92, of Daleville, Va., surrounded by her five children, sweetly departed this earth to be with the Lord on September 18, 2019, at her home. She was preceded in death by parents Walter, Sr. and Gladys Belt; first husband of 50 years, Prescott Mooty; husband, Stewart Ellis; and brothers, Walter and Robert Belt.
Left to Cherish her memory are sister, Patricia McConnell; sisters in law, Leora Belt, and Beverly Fowler; children, Stephen Mooty (Anong), Lynne Gekas (James), Diana Crandall (Milt), David Mooty (Debbie), Kenneth Mooty (Ivy Dill). Also, like a daughter, Mary Harwood (Charlie); step children, Penny Hounshell (Scott), Mary Stewart Nelson (Mike), Susan Pingley (Phil), Paige Gum (David), Jackie Bronstater (Brad), Jim Ellis; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, too numerous to mention, but, all, very much loved.
Mary Ellen loved nature; taking walks, hiking, swimming, etc. She planted trees, gardens, etc., wherever she lived. She loved music, dancing, and she played the piano. A member of St. Gerard Catholic Church in Roanoke, she cherished the special friendships made there, and loved the gospel choir. Mary Ellen was born, and raised on 5th St. in Washington D.C. After completing her schooling and nurses training, she became a registered nurse. Along the way, she met and married Prescott Mooty. They lived, and started their family in Carmody Hills and Arnold, Md, then moved to Rockville, Md. in 1960.
All the neighborhood kids knew “Mrs. Mooty.” She had campfires in the yard, with marshmallows, etc; she’d go hiking, row boating on the river; or wherever, taking anyone who was “around” at the time; gave them little projects to work on, and whatever else she came up with. She fed (or tried to feed!) whoever came to the house. She worked the night shift at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md. She was a devout Catholic, and attended St. Mary’s Church in Rockville, taking her children every Sunday (and, more often than not), “walking” the mile it took to get there. The family (Pres, Mary Ellen, David & Ken) relocated to Roanoke, Va. in 1972. She worked as Nurse and In Service Director at McVitty/Richfield Nursing Home before retiring; and then moving to Daleville, Va. in 1991. After Marrying her late husband Stewart Ellis, she spent her time between Winchester (Clearbrook) and Daleville. She dearly loved her “Winchester” family and the wonderful life they shared together.
Known as Grand or Granny to her grand/great grandchildren, she is deeply loved. Their irreplaceable memories of her (especially surrounding the Thanksgivings... the fantastic dinners, walks, hikes, football games at the farm, and all the other!) will be with them always and she will be in their hearts forever. She has truly left an incredible legacy of love. We thank God for blessing the world with our Great Love, Mary Ellen (Gran/Mother/Friend), who will be remembered for her kind heart, her quick wit, her generous spirit, and her great faith.
“You are the sunshine of our life... You are the apple of our Eye”... Forever you’ll stay in our heart!” We love you so much!!! Until we meet again, Sweet Girl!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church and the Roanoke Rescue Mission.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by the Rev. Ken Shuping.
Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Simpson Funeral Home. 540-366-0707
