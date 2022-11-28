Mary Ellen (Nethers) Dorsey
Mary Ellen (Nethers) Dorsey, 95 of Winchester, VA passed away at Westminster Canterbury on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Mary Ellen was born in 1927 in White Hall, VA the daughter of the late John and Mary Nethers. She was a graduate of Madison College and worked and retired as a school teacher for Frederick County School System. Mary Ellen enjoyed gardening, sewing and was a devoted mother and wife. She also had a great love for the Apple Pie Ridge farm where she was born, grew up and lived for many years with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Chauncey F. Dorsey; daughter, Sue Von Dohlen (John) of Stuarts Draft, VA; sons, Robert Dorsey (Gaye) of Winchester, VA and John Dorsey (Theresa) of Ashburn, VA; grandchildren Michael and Laura Von Dohlen.
Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Paul and Harry Nethers.
All services for Mary Ellen will be private.
