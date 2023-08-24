Mary Ellen Rosia
Mary Ellen Rosia, 91, of Clear Brook, VA passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at Tall Oaks Assisted Living in Reston.
Mrs. Rosia was born in 1932 in Alliance, OH, daughter of the late Daniel and Aline Shea. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1950. Mrs. Rosia enjoyed her role as a homemaker, along with her husband raising four sons. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Her husband, Paul L. Rosia, whom she married on August 23, 1958 in Alliance, OH, preceded her in death in 2019.
Surviving are sons, Dave Rosia (Kim) of Rapidan, VA, Gary Rosia (Carla) of Cary, NC, Mark Rosia (Megan) of Vienna, VA, and Craig Rosia (Lori) of Germantown, MD; grandchildren, Eileen, Ellie, Morgan, Andrew, Ryan, William, Cooper, Sam, and Dylan Rosia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Rosia was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret “Peg” McNely and Evelyn McElroy; and brother, Danny Shea.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00am on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 120 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary Ellen to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee, 38148.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.