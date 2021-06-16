Mary Embessi Luttrell, 101, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Mary was born in 1919 in Bristol, PA to the late Antonino and Agostina DiPetria Imbessi. She worked as a laborer with 3M Company in Bristol and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Mary was a member of Parish Council of Catholic Women and enjoyed cooking, baking and going shopping.
Mary married Herbert H. Luttrell on September 17, 1944 in Bristol, PA. Herbert preceded her in death in 2009.
Mary is survived by her sister, Evelyn F. Embessi of Winchester, VA and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Antoinette Embessi, Josephine S. Embessi and Natina G. Luttrell along with two brothers, Anthony and Joseph Embessi.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 1 pm with a funeral service at 2 pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Deacon Mark Maines will be officiating. Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary's name may be made to: Tuition Angel Program at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Dr., Winchester, VA 22601.
