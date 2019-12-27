Mary F. Alger
Mary Frances Alger, 77, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Alger was born December 20, 1942 in Berryville, Virginia, daughter of the late George Hunter Fuller, Sr. and Stella Mae Fuller.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving with her husband of 60 years, Ralph Everett Alger, are two sons, Richard (Beth) and Timothy; a daughter, Melissa (Harry); a sister, Lorraine “Snit” F. Myers; and a grandson, Joshua.
Her three sisters, Peggy Fuller Rosenberry, Phyllis Jean Fuller and Judith Gail Fuller, and two brothers, George Hunter Fuller, Jr. and William W. Fuller, all preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.