Mary F. Boone
Mary F. Boone, 84, of Capon Bridge, WV, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Complete Care at Dawnview in Fort Ashby, WV.
Mary was born on May 12, 1938, in Cumberland, MD, the daughter of the late Bernice Myers and Daisy Rosella Custer Thomas. She worked for JC Penney’s as a department manager. Mary enjoyed working on the Republican Committee and working the voting polls.
Mary married Joseph W. “Joe” Boone on November 5, 1953, in Hagerstown, MD. Joe died on December 11, 2012.
Surviving are her two daughters: Michele Jo Tenney and husband Russell of Winchester, VA; Kristy Lynn Burns and husband John of Stephenson, VA; a brother: James Thomas of Piedmont, WV; a sister: Patricia Usakowski of Chesterfield, MI; three grandchildren: Ashley Marie King, August Joseph Tenney and Aaron James Tenney and a great-grandson: Hayden Matthew King.
Mary is preceded in death by a grandson: Brandon Matthew King; four brothers: John Myers, Eugene Myers,Lester Myers and Charles Thomas and a sister: Karen Knight.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 1-2 PM followed by a funeral service at 2 PM. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, VA.
To view Mary's tribute wall please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
