Mary Frances Phelps Jennings Mary Frances Phelps Jennings of Clear Brook, VA, passed away Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022, at the age of 99 ½ years & was surrounded by her family. Mary was born April 8, 1923, in Grayson County, VA, to Robert Atkins & Nora Dell Funk Phelps. She married Thomas Roy Jennings on June 6, 1942, in Grayson County. They were married 64 years until his passing on August 17, 2006.
Mary was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Stephenson, VA. She was a former member of Bridle Creek United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children – Son & Daughter-In-Law Ronald & Sandy Jennings of Warrenton, VA & Daughter & Son-In-Law Kathy & Larry Starnes of Winchester, VA. Mary was blessed with four grandchildren – Jennifer (Jason) Jones of Middletown, VA, Larry Starnes Jr. of Gerrardstown, WV, Lisa Jennings & Anna Jennings of Warrenton, VA. She also had four great-grandchildren – Nikki (Mike) Giroux of Stephens City, VA, Skylar Jones of Middletown, VA, Isabelle & Miya Starnes of Gerrardstown, WV & three great-great-grandchildren – Branson & Laken Jones of Middletown, VA & Riley Giroux of Stephens City, VA.
Mary is also survived by her sisters-in-law Donna James of Sparta, NC, Betty Walls & Dawn Jennings of Independence, VA, Mozelle Jennings of Galax, VA & Geneva Jennings of Baywood, VA.
She was preceded in death by sisters Beulah (Garl) Thompson, Mae (Kyle) Bolt, Lucille (Leslie) Martin, & her brothers Calvin (Louise) Phelps & Carl (Elno) Phelps as well as brothers & sisters-in-law Rex Jennings, Rev. Fred Jennings, Bobby Jennings, Ruby Jennings, Aileen (Hayes) Sutherland, & Louise (Jake) Shores.
The family will receive friends from 1PM to 2PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Bridle Creek United Methodist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2PM & will be officiated by Mary’s niece, Shelby Luper, & Rev. Denny Nettleton. Burial will follow at Bridle Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Larry Starnes, Jr., Skylar Jones, Lewis Phelps, Larry Phelps, Jimmy Phipps, Christopher Luper, Rick Hines, & Roger Mabe. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Jones, Jack Bolt, Curtis Jennings, David Jennings, Gary Sutherland, Jackie Anderson, & Johnnie Anderson.
The family would like to thank Mary’s neighbor, Brenda Allanson, for all her love & many deeds of kindness she always gave to Mom. We would also like to thank the staff at English Meadows Assisted Living Facility who loved “Miss Mary” very much!
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.