Mary Frances Theil
Mary Frances Theil, 94, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mary was born on March 10, 1928 in Matawan, NJ, the daughter of the late Antonio and Elizabeth Ardolino. She was a graduate of Girls High School in Brooklyn, NY, and attended Chabot College in Hayward, CA. Mary was most proud of her work with dental students at the University of Iowa Dental School. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Winchester.
She married Dr. George Bernard Theil, MD, on June 19, 1948, in Brooklyn, NY. He preceded her in death on July 29, 1987.
Mary is survived by daughters: Kathleen Zelaski (Daniel) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Christine Smith (Richard) of Winchester, VA, and daughter-in-law, Darla Theil of Castle Rock, CO; grandchildren: Jacqueline Kerns (Justin) of Aldie, VA, Eric Smith of Richmond, VA, George Theil (Brianna) of Castle Rock, CO, Jeremy Ouimet (Rachel) of Rochester, NY, and Jenny Ouimet of Greeley, CO; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Avery, Keira, Rowan, Renee, Adaleetha, Justice, Luke, Gabriel, Eric, Ethan and Oliver; sisters: Minnie Kwiatkowski of Tannersville, PA, and Anna Hanes of Ridgewood, NY.
She is preceded in death by her son, Thomas Theil; sisters: Josephine La Centra, Ellen Szczepanski and Antoinette Ardolino; brothers: Arnello and John Ardolino.
All services for Mary will be private. Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
