Mary French Smith Sarle
Mary French Smith Sarle, 64, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Sarle was born in 1955 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Earl Frank and Mildred Elizabeth Smith. She attended Lord Fairfax Community College where she studied Business Administration. Mrs. Sarle was the co-owner of Blue Ridge Industries and with her husband, owned and operated Rosedale Farms in Winchester, Virginia.
She married Thomas Day Sarle on April 3, 2004 in Frederick County, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are her stepdaughters, Shelley Krassowski of Charles Town, West Virginia, Kayla Nicole Wallace of Strasburg, Virginia; stepson, Tim Krassowski of Richmond, Virginia; aunts, Mary Burke of Front Royal, Virginia, Ruby Pugh of Richmond, Virginia, and cousins, Tim and Marty Ring and their daughter, Erin Ring all of Richmond, Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Alan Morrison officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Winchester SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia, 22601.
