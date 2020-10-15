Mary Gorski
Mary Rose Gorski, 97, of Stephenson, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at The Retreat in Berryville, Berryville, Virginia.
Mrs. Gorski was born in 1923, in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Julia and Konstanty Wysocki. She was a retired Registered Nurse with the Lipton Company in NJ. Mrs. Gorski was a graduate of Kings County Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, NY. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA.
She married Henry Gorski on July 4, 1945, in New Jersey, he preceded her in death in 2010.
Surviving are her daughters, Diane Stadmeyer of Stephenson, VA, Joyce Spinden (Frank) of Albuquerque, NM, Valerie Markowski of Cape Town, South Africa; son, Henry Gorski (Gail) of Derry, NH; grandchildren, Lisa Tolli, Kevin Stadmeyer, Katie Stephens, Christopher McCue, Brenda Reyes, Michelle Haynes, Douglas Gorski, Brian Gorski, Thomas Wadsworth; and 15 great grandchildren.
All services with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel will be private.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
