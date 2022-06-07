Mary H. Layne
Mary Helen Layne, 76, a native of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Golden Living Center-Rose Hill, Berryville, Virginia.
Ms. Layne was born August 11, 1945, in Berryville, Virginia, daughter of the late Oscar Ramsburg and Helen Miller Ramsburg.
As a teenager she was very active in 4-H and was a national winner in Food Preparation and a VA All-Star. She graduated from Averett College in Danville, VA.
During her time living in Manassas, VA, she was a substitute teacher for grade school; a “Friendly Visitor” to patients in Anninburg Manor; a childcare provider at Prince William Hospital Child Care Center; and later at Fair Oaks Child Care Center in Fairfax, VA. In Gloucester Mary Helen was a receptionist for the Gloucester 350th Celebration and later for Dr. Klink at Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Counseling Center and Health Synergy. She also volunteered with several different organizations.
Surviving are her sons, Taylor Layne (Jennie) of Gainesville, VA, and Carter Layne (Tiffany) of Staunton, VA; four grandchildren, Natalie, Courtney, Levi and Ashley Layne; and a sister, Madelyn Ramsburg Weaver (Bill) of Gloucester, VA; and nieces and nephews.
Her brother, David Ramsburg, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P. M. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville with Rev. Tom Berlin officiating. Burial will be later in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
