Mary Hisghman Shrout, 76, of Winchester, VA went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Mary was born August 23, 1943 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Jonathan Emerson Hisghman and Pauline Denise Hanline. Mary was employed by Crown Cork and Seal for thirty-eight years, until her retirement in 2008. She loved spending time with her family, cooking everyone’s favorite dish, playing bingo and cards.
She married Lowell Thomas Shrout “Tom”, on May 16, 1979 in Winchester, VA. He preceded her in death, on October 17, 2013.
Mary is survived by three children, Lester Franklin Warner of Winchester, Tammy Marie Bickert of Winchester and Dwayne Dwight Warner (Janine) of Romeoville, IL; brother, Jonathan Goodwin Hisghman (Virginia) of Charlottesville, VA; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a son Brian Jonathan Warner.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with the Chaplain Mark Ranson officiating. Entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Pallbearers will be Jason Brown, Joshua Bickert, David Dodson, Spencer Wilkins, Rick Shrout, Marc Porterfield and Conner Alsberry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Auxiliary Berryville, Post 9760, 425 S. Buckmarsh Street, Berryville, VA 22611.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.