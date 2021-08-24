Mary Janice (Fletcher) Campbell, 92, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on August 21, 2021 at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, West Virginia.
Mrs. Campbell was born in 1928 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Clarence Fletcher and Florence (Pelter) Fletcher. She was a graduate of Stephens City High School in 1946 and Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Richmond, Virginia, graduating in 1949 as a registered nurse. She was employed at the Winchester Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse until she retired. Mary was a member of the Burnt Presbyterian Church in Albin, Virginia. She loved gardening, particularly flowers, as well as cooking and sewing.
Her husband, Leslie Campbell, who she married in June of 1946 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, preceded her in death.
Surviving Mary are her son, Patrick "Pat" Campbell (Anna) of Burlington, West Virginia; her grandchildren, Chrissy Knotts of Winchester, Virginia, and Melissa Kidwell (Kelly) of Slanesville, West Virginia; step-grandchildren, Peggy Orndorff of Augusta, WV, Sammy Orndorff (Kimmy) of Winchester, VA; and her six great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her brother, John Fletcher, and her daughter, Barbara Campbell.
A visitation will be held on August 25 from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted on August 26 at 11:00 am At Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, officiated by Susanne Taylor, CRE of Burnt Presbyterian Church. Interment will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork St, #405 Winchester, VA 22601 or the Burnt Presbyterian Church at 168 Burnt Church Road, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
Please view obituaries and sign the tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.