Mary J. “June” Hiett
Mary “June” Hiett, 87, of Paw Paw, WV died on Friday, August 13, 2021, at a local nursing facility in Winchester, VA.
June was born on January 5, 1934, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Stuart and Lena Boyd Luttrell. She was a homemaker and a member of the Island Hill United Methodist Church near Paw Paw, WV. June loved gardening, cooking, sewing and really enjoyed taking her kids to functions.
June married Wesley E.W. Hiett on April 8, 1950, in Winchester, VA. Wesley died on December 14, 2020.
Surviving are five sons: W. Lane Hiett (Linda); Marty W. Hiett (Debbie); Randy D. Hiett all of Paw Paw, WV; Monte W. Hiett (Nancy) of Bloomery, WV; Merle M. Hiett (Kelley) of Paw Paw, WV; a daughter: Elise M. Whitacre (Keith) of Paw Paw, WV; a brother Earl Luttrell; a sister: Betsy Manuel both of Stephens City, VA; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
June is preceded in death by a sister Juanita Luttrell.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 6-8 PM.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Ted Heckert. Interment will follow in the Island Hill Cemetery near Paw Paw, WV.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Island Hill United Methodist Church, 22389 Cacapon Road, Paw Paw, WV 25434.
