Mary J. Mason
Mary J. Mason, 78, of Winchester, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, February 21, 2022.
Mrs. Mason was born April 5, 1943, in Hampshire County, WV, the daughter of the late Woodrow W. Kerns and Hazel Cowgill Kerns.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, William R. Mason Sr. and her son-in-law Steven S. Roberson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Lynn, Daniel, Brandon, Raymond and Donald; and her sister, Mildred.
Mary devoted her life to her children, Brenda Dupont and husband Robert of Stephens City, William R. Mason Jr., William H. Mason, and Robert L. Mason, all of Winchester, and Betty J. Roberson of Berryville; and a grandson, Robert Clinton Mason of Winchester.
Services will be private.
