Mary J. Williams Mary J. Williams, 93, of Winchester, VA, died at Winchester Medical Center, February 20, 2023.
Mary was born November 19, 1929, in Frederick County, VA, daughter of the late Harry Lee and Sarah Blanche Smith Strother. She worked for the telephone company until her first son was born, and then Mary dedicated her life to raising her children and taking care of her home. She loved flowers, reading and crossword puzzles. Mary is a member of the Living Church of God.
She married Earl Lee Williams on September 24, 1955, in Winchester, VA. He preceded her in death March 6, 2018.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Andrea W. Brandt, and her husband Wayne of Winchester.
She is preceded in death by her sons, David M. and Edward M. Williams; brothers, Harry, George and John Strother, and sisters, Lucy Strother and Ella Baughman.
Services will be private.
