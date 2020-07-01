Mary Jacqueline (“Jackie”) Boyd
Mary Jacqueline (“Jackie”) Boyd passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, of cancer. Her children were by her side, and she was surrounded by the love of her family and friends to the end.
Jackie was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 7, 1932, to Frank Edmund Moon and Evelyn Hamil Moon. As a child, Jackie rode streetcars downtown with younger sister, Pat, as they ran errands for their mother, and explored 1940s St. Louis; as a teen, she enjoyed the rich cultural life of St. Louis, taking frequent advantage of the free seats at the city’s Municipal Opera House. Jackie loved musicals, and was a living fountain of song lyrics. She embraced life to the fullest — even in her final days, she and her childhood friends fondly recalled the morning aromas of the city’s bakeries, and the clip-clop of horses’ hooves as the milkman, newspaper man and rag man led their carts through the city streets. God blessed Jackie richly throughout her life, in every way.
On a spring evening in 1951, Jackie met Air Force Staff Sgt. John R. Boyd, a Winchester, VA, native stationed across the Mississippi River, at Scott AFB. It was love at first sight, and they married the following year. Soon, John was deployed to Korea for 12 anxious months. Upon his return, John completed his military service, and the young couple moved to northern Virginia, where John began a fulfilling 30-year civilian career with the federal government in Washington, DC.
From their home in Vienna, VA, John and Jackie established a household that was a harbor and a launching pad for their three children. Jackie was a “room mother” at school; a scout leader; an accomplished seamstress; and a devoted homemaker. She continued to enjoy deep friendships, which she was able to maintain throughout her life. Jackie often said she should have written a book on “How to Find and Keep Good Friends,” because it was clear she was an expert.
Jackie leaves behind her beloved sister, Patricia Fleming of Manassas, and family; three devoted children: John R. Boyd, Jr. (Tracy), Janet Simmons (Kyle), and JoAnn Spivey (Ken); seven grandchildren: Eddie Saville (Stephanie), Jeb Boyd (Chelsea), Elizabeth Lorenz (Chris), Kyle Rodgers, David Rodgers, Stephen Spivey, and Summer Simmons; and six great-grands: Olivia, Deacon, and Marryn Boyd, Tyler Saville, and Grant and Aylee Lorenz; plus a seventh great-grand on the way.
Jackie is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, John. Jackie and John were members of Opequon Presbyterian Church, where Jackie served on the Worship Committee, and was an active part of the church fellowship. A memorial service is planned at a later date, with Pastor David Witt of Opequon officiating, assisted by Jackie’s son-in-law, Ken Spivey. Interment will be at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester at a future date.
Jackie’s family would like to express great thanks to Blue Ridge Hospice and to Orchard Woods Health Center for their love, compassion, and excellent care in Jackie’s final months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends honor Jackie by donating to the Opequon Presbyterian Church Building Fund (217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22602); The Village at Orchard Ridge Benevolent Fund (TVOR, 400 Clocktower Ridge Dr, Winchester, VA 22603); or Blue Ridge Hospice (333 West Cork St; Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601).
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
