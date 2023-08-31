Mary Jane Clayton Jenkins “Janie”
Mary Jane Clayton Jenkins, 84, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Janie was born in 1939 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late John and Retta (DeHaven) Clayton. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1957, and she was a member of Fairview Lutheran Church in Gore, VA. She married Jackson “Jack” Kasper Jenkins Jr. on April 20, 1957, in Albin, VA. Jack preceded her in death.
Janie and Jack owned and operated Shawnee, Jumpin’ J, and Jolly Jack’s restaurants with their family. After selling the restaurants, they owned and operated Raspberry Ridge Farms. In 1975 Janie was a founding member of the Winchester/Frederick County Farmers Market. Janie had a green thumb and had a successful greenhouse business, selling dish gardens and plants to regional grocery stores and the WMC gift shop.
Janie enjoyed bluegrass music, camping, and staying at the family’s cabin in High View, WV. She found joy in nature and animals, especially the dogs and cats she cared for throughout her life. A talented artisan, Janie was a gifted seamstress and part of the Bethel Lutheran Quilt Ministry and taught herself to cane chairs when she was 80. Janie loved her family and will be greatly missed.
Janie is survived by her daughter, Cherie J. Lauck (Ron) of Winchester, VA; son, Mark Jenkins (Betsy) of Winchester, VA, and grandchildren, Rebekah L. DeHaven (J. Morgan Powell) of Winchester, VA, and Thomas Jackson Jenkins (Olivia) of Charlottesville, VA; great-grandchildren, Blair and Javaris Turner; sister, Susan Vanscoy of Winchester and niece and nephew, Kim Oliveto and Billy Vanscoy.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 10am in Mount Hebron Cemetery. All are welcome. Officiating will be Pastor Billy Vanscoy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janie to Wheels for Wellness, 301 N. Cameron Street, #104, Winchester, VA 22601 (wheels4wellness.org) or Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, 106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce, VA 22620 (blueridgewildlifectr.org).
