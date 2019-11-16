Mary Jane Kauffman
Mary Jane Kauffman, 79, of Winchester, VA, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester, VA.
She was born February 4, 1940 to the late Edward John and Bertha Ruth Dillman and had been a resident of the New Kensington/Lower Burrell area until moving to Winchester in 2018.
Mrs. Kauffman was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Lower Burrell and where she also worked as a nursery school teacher for 21 years. She had also worked for Hills Department Store in Lower Burrell. She enjoyed reading and watching tv, especially the Hallmark Channel, Food Network and the Gameshow Network.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Donald Kauffman; two children, Lori (Barry) Berringer of Winchester, VA., Donna (Adam) Trimble of Shelby, NC., grandchildren Mark and Katie Trimble.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder St. Funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Bethel United Methodist Church 150 Alder St. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be private in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
