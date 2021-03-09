Mary Jean Crosen
Mary Jean Crosen, 77, of Winchester died Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Green Valley Commons.
She was born July 29, 1943 in the Washington D.C the daughter of James and Arbutus Heishman Wiggins.
She was married to Wayne E. Crosen for 28 years.
Her favorite hobbies were participating in the Winchester bowling league and spending time with her family. She loved her cats Miss Piggy and Butterball and would often rescue stray cats.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Kimberly Sneathen of Bunker Hill, Scott Miller of Inwood, Anthony Crosen and his wife Cassie, Angela Crider, Dwayne Crosen and his wife Sandra, all of Winchester; siblings, Sandy Newlin of Winchester and Jimmy Wiggins of Hampton and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her daughter, Shelly Teets, preceded her in death.
Friends will be received Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00pm on in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
The funeral service and interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice and the Green Valley Commons and Assisted Living for the exemplary care Mrs. Crosen received.
