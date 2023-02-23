Mary Jo Rogers Jolley
Mary Jo Rogers Jolley, 82, loving wife and mother of Inman, South Carolina, went home to be with the Lord, February 21, 2023, after an extended illness at her residence.
Mrs. Jolley was born on September 7, 1940, in Middletown, Virginia, the daughter of the late Ben Everett Rogers Sr. and Josephine Baker Rogers.
Mrs. Jolley graduated from James Wood High School, Winchester, Virginia, in 1959, where she was very active in school activities such as cheerleading and public speaking. Her 30-year career was spent working in several professional secretarial and book-keeping positions with Kuykendall & Whiting Law Firm, Rubbermaid, Hottel & Willis Accounting Firm, National Fruit, and the City of Winchester. She was a member of the Church at the Mill in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and loved her Sunday school members like family. Her favorite things were cooking, entertaining, going out to eat and most of all being with her family.
Mrs. Jolley married the love of her life, Preston O. Jolley, on September 27, 1959. Surviving is daughter, Theresa “Terry” Jolly (Jolley) and son-in-law Tony Jolly of Spartanburg, SC, and sister, Cheryl A. Rogers of Chesapeake, Virginia, and a “chosen” sister, Jean Adams, also of Chesapeake, Virginia, as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were brothers Edward “Bobby” Baker Rogers of Winchester, VA, and Ben Everett Rogers Jr. of Roanoke, VA.
Those family and friends who knew Mary Jo can attend a celebration of life service to be held at J.F. Floyd Mortuary, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 24, 2023, 1:00-2:00 PM followed by the service starting at 2:30.
A visitation will also take place on Monday, February 27, 2023, 11:00 AM-12:00 PM, followed by a service at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, located at 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602, adjacent to Shenandoah Memorial Park Cemetery. A private family graveside service will then take place immediately thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice (Gentiva) of Spartanburg, 101 N. Pine Street #215, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.