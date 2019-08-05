Mary Josephine “Maeve” Hannigan, 85, of Martinsburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born August 27, 1933, in Dublin, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Robert Joseph Duff and Mary Ann Donalon Duff.
Maeve was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Marjorie Matthews and husband, James of Winchester, VA; two adored grandsons, Jack and Trey Whitaker; one brother, Desmond Duff of Dublin, Ireland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester James Hannigan in 2013; and a son, James Robert Hannigan.
Family will receive friends on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Brown Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Father Thomas Gallagher Celebrant. Interment will be private at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.