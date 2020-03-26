Mary Kathryne Carpenter Copp, 83, of Stephens City, VA passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
Mary Kathryne was born on May 25, 1936 in Winchester, VA. She was the only child of the late Andrew and Mary Ellen Carpenter. Mary Kathryne was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, VA and a graduate of Clarke County High School. She went on to work for the CIA, Doubleday Publishing, Western Union, and AT&T. She retired from her job to stay at home and help raise her only grandchild, Kathryne Copp. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving are her son, William (Bill) Copp and his wife, Scarlett Copp, and granddaughter, Kathryne (Katie) of Stephens City.
A memorial service to celebrate Mary’s life is being planned, a gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Besey Street 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
