Mary L. Gillison, of Berryville, VA, went from labor to reward on January 18, 2020.
She was born May 16, 1959 in Staunton, VA, the daughter of the late Robert C. Gillison, Sr. and Lavinia Tate Gillison.
She is survived by her daughter, Chanel Gillison; granddaughters, Cierra , Gabriella and Laila; brothers, Robert and James Gillison and Frank Paige; and many other relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lavinia Gillison, and brother, Rodney Gillison.
A celebration of life Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 10 Josephine Street in Berryville, VA.
Family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be in Milton Valley Cemetery in Berryville, VA.
