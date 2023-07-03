Mary L. Seale Mary Lee Seale, 91, of Berryville, Virginia, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Seale was born September 26, 1931, in Clarke County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Leonard H. McDonald and Emma Frances Pierce Hough.
She worked in housekeeping at the hospital.
She was a Jehovah’s Witness
She married Haywood Ervin Seale on December 23, 1950, in Berryville, Virginia. Mr. Seale died September 8, 2022.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara E. Landis (Jeff) of Lancaster, PA; a son, David E. Seale (Melissa) of Stevensburg, Virginia; a son-in-law, Tom Stanley Brooks of Berryville; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A daughter, Frances Elaine Brooks, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will held be 11:00 A. M. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. Friday prior to the service at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611.
