Mary Leona Cole Murphy
Mary Leona Cole Murphy, 92, of Winchester, died Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Front Royal.
She was born August 15, 1930 in Frederick County, the daughter of Dennis A. and Dove Largent Cole.
Mrs. Murphy had worked at the Amherst Diner for over eighteen years and was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge.
Surviving are three daughters, Alice Jean Athey of Stephens City, Diane Lynn Ritter of Front Royal and Nancy Michelle Thompson of Stephens City; a sister, Nancy Lowell Fadely of Woodstock; three grandsons, Randy Ritter, Robby Ritter and Darrell Thompson and six great grandchildren, Chase, Brett, Whitney, Brooklyn, Emily and Peyton.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis T. Cole and John H. Cole.
A funeral service will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Pastor Calvin Lowder officiating.
Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Joe Athey, Marshall Ritter, Jr., Robby Ritter, Randy Ritter, Brett Ritter and Darrell Thompson.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral chapel.
