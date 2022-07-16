Mary Lou Jobe (Orndoff)
Mary Lou Jobe (Orndoff), 80, of Stephenson, VA, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Evergreen Health & Rehab.
Mary Lou was born in 1941 in Clarke County, VA, the daughter of the late Grover and Bessie Dyke Orndoff. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1960, and a member of Brucetown United Methodist Church. Mary Lou worked part-time for the United States Postal Service. She was a member of the Moose and Eagles clubs and enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, dancing and going to the beach.
She married Frederick Gale Jobe on September 23, 1961, in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death in July of 2002.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, Gail Lynn Reynolds (Mike) of Stephenson, VA, and David Allen Jobe (Diana) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Zachary, Derek, Matthew and Amber Riner (AJ); great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jordyn; sisters, Polly Gentry and June Adams; brothers, Grover Orndoff Jr. (June) and Charles Orndoff (Jolene).
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frederick; sisters, Wilda Furr and Freda Smallwood, and brother, Leonard Orndoff.
A visitation will be Monday, July 18, 2022, at 2pm with a memorial service to follow at 3pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Catlett. A reception will follow the service at Omps Reception Center.
Memorial contributions in Mary Lou’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Brucetown UMC, 2161 Brucetown Rd, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
