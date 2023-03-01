Mary Lou Koontz
Mary Lou Koontz, 92, of Williamsport, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Koontz was born in Winchester, VA, on September 29, 1930, to the late Grover H. and Nina Bell (Thwaite) Schlack.
She was preceded in death by her husband, S. Roger Koontz, in December of 2005.
Mrs. Koontz was a member of the Winchester Centre Quaker Meeting.
She attended Shepherd College for 2 years before working in several different fields throughout her life. She worked as a docent for a museum for 5 years, the telephone company, worked on the family farm, and she was also a homemaker for many years.
Mrs. Koontz is survived by her 2 daughters, Susan Foiles of Texas and Catherine Koontz of Florida; 4 grandsons, Colby, David, Eric, and Kevin; also blessed with many other close relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Helen Stewart and Charlotte Schneider.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Koontz will be held at The Homewood Retirement Center Chapel, 16505 Virginia Ave., Williamsport, MD on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 am.
Graveside services will be held at Apple Pie Ridge Cemetery, 1003 Apple Pie Ridge Rd., Winchester, VA 22604 on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2:00 pm.
Online condolences my be made to the family at: www.osbornefuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.