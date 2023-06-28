Mary Lou Mauck
Mary Lou Mauck, 83, of Winchester, VA, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at English Meadows, Lavender Hills Senior Living in Front Royal, VA
She was born August 14, 1939, in Winchester, the daughter of Oscar M. Jenkins and Virgie Richards Jenkins. She was a member of Winchester Church of God.
Mary Lou married Hubert Eugene Mauck on May 14, 1960 in Hagerstown, MD; preceded her in death April 25, 2005.
Along with her husband Hubert, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Oscar M. Jenkins Jr., Kenneth E. Jenkins, Richard A. Jenkins, Jerry M. Jenkins, Dorothy M. Pingley, Emily E. Lewis, Betty M. Hibbard, Shirley J. Massey, and Fay M. Crider.
She is survived by two children, Wanda K. Mauck Priest (Jerry L.) of Winchester and Ronnie Alan Mauck of Winchester; one brother, David C. Jenkins, and a sister, Nancy L. Shatzer, both of Winchester.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Mount Olive UMC Cemetery in Hayfield, VA, with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating.
