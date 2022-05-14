Mary Lou Sprint Mary Lou Sprint of Winchester, VA ,passed away on Friday May 6, 2022.
She was born in Winchester, the daughter of Thomas H. and Eva Knott Sprint. She was a 1945 graduate of Handley High School and also attended Winchester Business College. She worked as a tire and gas ration clerk for the duration of World War II. She was employed by National Fruit in their corporate office for thirty-six years and afterwards she was employed by F & M Bank working in the audit department.
Mary Lou was a lifelong member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church serving in many positions including being a Sunday School teacher. She also served on the board of the SPCA and was treasurer when the building was built.
She was a former member of the Elks Club, Beta Sigma Phi, CCAP and various organizations including the Bark Mill Theatre.
Mary Lou was a lifelong fan of Washington Redskins football. She loved golf. She was a charter member of Carpers Valley Golf Club and enjoyed playing at Rock Harbor Golf Club.
She is survived by her cousins and her dear friends.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Mt. Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Frank Sherman officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.