Mary Lou Taylor, 89, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Mary Lou was born September 10, 1932, in Frostburg, MD ,the daughter of the late Victor and Naomi Hawkins. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Bob Taylor, August 27, 1955. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked outside the home for many years with Dermatology Associates of Winchester. She was a member of the Braddock Street UMC and had attended First UMC. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey N. Taylor of Winchester, Beth A. Smelser (Jeffrey) of Winchester, R. Lynn Taylor (Trish) of Waynesboro, PA, Lisa C. Allder of Winchester; her grandchildren, Joshua Taylor (Cassidi), Matthew Taylor (Courtney), Bryan Smelser (Amber), Laura Axelson (John), Andrew Allder, Kris Taylor, Nick Taylor, and 8 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11am at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester SPCA.
