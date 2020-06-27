Mary Louise Conner Williams “Sissy”
Mary Louise “Sissy” Conner Williams, 90, of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Williams was born in 1930 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late A. Ryland and Maude Conner. She attended John Handley High School and worked in Administration for the Winchester Health Department. Mrs. Williams enjoyed the art of ballet and toe dancing. She was a “sun worshipper”; loved tanning and swimming, as well as shopping and playing Candy Crush. Mrs. Williams was a beautiful person, inside and out, and always dressed “to the nines”. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winchester. Her greatest passion was her family, she loved them all with all her heart.
Her husband, Roy Wesley Williams, preceded her in death in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, George Franklin Eutsler in 1991.
Surviving are daughters, Cynthia Eutsler Clark (Michael) of Winchester, VA, Page Eutsler Smoot (Joseph) of Stephens City, VA, Laurie Eutsler Brubaker of Winchester, VA; sons, George Franklin Eutsler, III (Elana) of Long Island, NY and Marc W. Williams (Wendy) of Midlothian, VA; grandchildren, Emily Conner Meyers (Chris) and Whitney Lynne Smoot both of Stephens City, VA, Trevor Jefferson Brubaker of Winchester, VA, Tyler and Aidan Eutsler both of Long Island, NY; and three great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husbands, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Ryland Conner, Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted at Mount Hebron Cemetery Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited back to the family home after the service for a reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sissy’s memory to SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
