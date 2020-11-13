Mary Louise Davison
Mary Louise Davison, 87, of Frederick County, VA passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Davison was born in 1933 in Detroit, MI, daughter of the late Everett and Hazel Harding. She graduated from Central High School in Flint, MI and was employed at Grafton School, retiring in 1987. Mrs. Davison was a former member of a local Garden Club, a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winchester, and a former member of a bowling team. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, and spending time with family and friends.
Her husband, Gerald T. Davison, whom she married on February 16, 1952 in Chicago, IL, preceded her in death in 2005.
Surviving are sons, Mark T. Davison (Lisa) of Santa Monica, CA and James H. Davison (Jeanne) of Winchester, VA; daughters, Elizabeth D. Fisher (Randy) of Waynesboro, VA and Tracey D. McKinney (Michael) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Matthew Fisher (Christa), Alex Fisher, Christopher McKinney (Brittany), David McKinney (Jesse), Adam, Jordan, and Sophie Davison, Elliott Davison (Shaina), and Andrew Davison (Justine); great grandchildren, Moxley, Grey, and Elin Fisher, Hadley and Carsyn McKinney, Camden, Aiden, and Samuel Davison; and sister, Joyce Topham of Grand Blanc, MI.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Davison was preceded in death by a brother, Phil Harding.
A visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 am with Reverend Dr. Dan McCoig officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to The Village at Orchard Ridge Benevolent Fund, 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive, Winchester, VA 22603.
