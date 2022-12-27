Mary Louise Neff
Mary Louise Neff, 78, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born April 29, 1944 in Winchester, a daughter of the late Chester and Bertha Richards. She was a member of the local Eagles, Elks, and the Women of the Moose; and also volunteered with the Izaak Walton League. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing bingo, tip jars, and spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Todd Neff (Patricia) of Winchester, Michelle Neff (DeMarchi Spears) of Stephens City, VA; granddaughter, Whitney Ladesic (Eddie); and sister, Judy Stevens. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest A. Neff; daughter, Tonya Neff; brother, Harry “Bunny” Richards; and sisters, Lillie Mae Schultz, Marjorie Bridgeforth, and Charlotte “Sue” Dean.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 1:00. Burial will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice or to the Stephens City Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
