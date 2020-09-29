Mary Louise Nichols “Mary Lou”
Mary Louise Nichols “Mary Lou”, 73, of White Post, Virginia passed away on Tuesday September 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.
Mary is the daughter of the late Calvin and Jessie Mogle. She was born in Stephens City, Virginia and graduated from James Wood high school in 1964.
Mary is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carl Nichols. Her daughters, Daphne Burke, Winchester; Dawn Jenkins, Little Washington; Dana Pryor and husband Allen, Cumberland; her grandchildren, DeAnna Heward, Evan Burke, Justin McKinney, Corrine Magruder, Katelyn Pryor, Courtney Jenkins, Kayla Jenkins and 7 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Debbie Shiflett, Elaine Stonesifer and husband Mike; her brother, Roger Mogle and wife Debbie. Plus many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Mogle Jr., half sister Nancy Pence and son in law Nelson “Frankie” Jenkins.
Mary spent her career in the healthcare industry working for Bon Air nursing home, Valley Health home care, and continued working part time in administration for Valley Health even after her retirement. Most of Mary’s time was spent outdoors. She enjoyed gardening and raising her chickens and ducks. The last 4 years, Mary spent countless hours caring for her honey bees. She was a member of BONS. Mary was a devout member of Zion Baptist Church. Mary was also an excellent cook and loved trying new recipes. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all.
At Mary’s request, no services will be held. The family would like to thank the staff of the Winchester Medical center and Blue Ridge Hospice for all their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
