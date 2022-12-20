Mary Louise Thomas
Mary Louise Thomas passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022. She was a resident of Shenandoah Senior Living in Front Royal, VA.
Mary Lou was born on November 4, 1933, in Lorain, OH, to Mary Ignatko and Joseph Thomas. She was 14 years old when her mother died unexpectedly. Afterwards, Mary Lou’s older sister Magdalene and sister-in-law LaVera were very instrumental in helping to raise her and her younger brother Carl. Mary Lou attended public schools and graduated from Lorain High School in 1952 A. She was active in school activities. She worked for a year at Lorain Products Corporation and in 1953, enrolled at The Ohio State University, where she graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She married classmate Dr. Walter B. Homan on the afternoon of graduation day. The newlyweds moved to Moorefield, WV, where Mary Lou was a schoolteacher in Hardy County Public Schools until the birth of her first child in 1958. Her lifelong passion of caring for children started then, for both her own and those of others. In her later years, she was a babysitter and daycare provider to many families in Winchester, VA, and Charleston, WV, all of whom became special friends.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents Mary Ignatko and Joseph Thomas; sister Magdalene (Schweinberg), and brothers Walter, Joseph, Gerald, and Leonard Thomas, all of Lorain, OH. She was also preceded in death by Dr. Walter B. Homan. Mary Lou is survived by her brother Carl D. Thomas (Margaret) of Lorain, OH, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her five children: Dr. Thomas Reid Homan of Shenandoah Junction, WV; Kyle Richard Homan (Susan) and Andrew Todd Homan (Gretchen) of Winchester, VA; Dale Byrd Homan (Laura) of Shepherdstown, WV; and Jenni Lynn Homan Fenton (Bill) of Fayetteville, WV. Also surviving is a former daughter-in-law, Sandra Spelock Mariani of Houston, TX. Mary Lou was very proud of her eight surviving grandchildren: Benjamin, Leah, Blaine, Liza, Will, Caroline, Camille, and Hudson.
Mary Lou enjoyed socializing, reading, and shopping. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was active in the Opequon Presbyterian Church and is a former member of Duffey Memorial United Methodist Church in Moorefield, WV.
A Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Opequon Presbyterian Church 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester officiated by Pastor David Witt. Friends will be received an hour prior to the service. The services will be live-streamed on the church website: https://www.opequon
church.org or search for Opequon Church on YouTube to live-stream the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 1959, Atlanta GA 30301 or Handley Regional Library, P.O. Box 58, Winchester, VA 22604.
Mary Lou’s family would like to extend a very special “thank you” to Opequon Presbyterian Church and Pastor David Witt, the Blue Ridge Hospice team, as well as the staff of Shenandoah Senior Living for making her final days very comfortable and peaceful.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
