Mary Louise Wise
Mary Louise Wise, 82, of Winchester, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Haymarket Health and Medical Center.
Mary was born June 22, 1938, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Leo and Clara McKee Haines. She was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #824 for 49 years where she served as State Madam President 1979-1980.
She is survived by three daughters, Debra Whetzel, Theresa Bayne, both of Winchester, and Tammy Frye and husband, Keith, of Bunker Hill, WV; a son, Alfred Wise, and wife, Denise, of Toms Brook, VA; a brother, Ronnie Haines, of Winchester; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Wise was preceded in death by her three sisters, Margaret Haines, Roselie Longerbeam and Barbara Culp.
A visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu flowers, donations can be made to Fraternal Order of Eagle Auxiliary Fund, 700 Baker Lane, Winchester, VA 22602.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
