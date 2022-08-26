Mary M. Froehlich
Mary Hunter Miller Froehlich, 76, of Stephens City, VA, died on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, VA.
Mary was born on August 2, 1946, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Paul Hunter and Peggy Ritter Miller. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1964; Madison College, Class of 1968; and JMU, Class of 1977. She was a life-long member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester, serving as the volunteer archivist. Mary was employed for over 30 years as a library media specialist at Frederick County Middle School. In retirement, Mary worked at the reference desk at the Bowman branch of The Handley Regional Library. She was a member of several book groups and held leadership positions with the American Association of University Women for over 50 years.
Mary married Eugene Edward (Ed) Froehlich on August 3, 1968, in Winchester. Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Rebecca Hunter Froehlich Headings and a grandson, Hunter Robert Headings, of Virginia Beach, sister, Martha Miller Prusch (Bill), of Winchester, and brother, Thomas Miller (Bonnie) of Asheville, NC, and their families. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Gary Robert Headings.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10am with a Celebration of Life service at 11:00am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winchester, VA.
Officiating will be Pastor Martha Sims. lnurnment will be private in the Memorial Garden of Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA.
