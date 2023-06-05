Mary M. Mayhew (Crawford)
Mary Millner Mayhew, 77, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in 1945 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late James Jamison and Josephine Lincoln Crawford. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish from East Tennessee State University, Class of 1968. Mary retired as a tour guide for Winchester/Frederick County Historical Society, giving tours at Abram’s Delight and George Washington’s Headquarters. She enjoyed landscaping and taking care of her flowers, which she was very passionate about. Mary wrote books, developed a line of cat-themed note cards, loved drawing and played multiple instruments for Winchester Celtic Circle. She was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Runners, a religious Orange Theory Fitness enthusiast and a member of the Winchester Republican Committee. Mary was a former performer for the Chorale Aires and the Sing-a-Fours quartet.
Mary married Edwin L. Mayhew Jr. on June 15, 1968, in Strasburg, VA, at Mary’s parents’ home. Mary and her husband affectionately referred to each other as “Duck.”
She is survived by her husband; daughters, Catherine Mayhew, Joanna Myers (Johnny); granddaughter, Avalyn Myers; and brother, James Jamison Crawford Jr. (Joan).
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Anne Crawford Sylvest.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8 at 10am with a memorial service to follow at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary to Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or the Community Cat Alliance, PO Box 2611, Winchester, VA 22604 or at www.communitycat
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.