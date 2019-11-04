Mary M. Siers "Mad"

Mary M. “Mad” Siers, 98, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mary was born in 1921 in Romney, West Virginia, daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude Haines. She owned and operated her own Home Care Provider company and use to own and operate Little Mac’s on Papermill Road. Mary had a great sense of humor and was so full of love for everyone, especially for babies, the elderly, and Chihuahuas. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, staying up late watching TV (especially Cops) and always kept her home and nick-nacks clean. Mary was always so proud of the five generations of family that she surrounded with love. A beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend.
Her husband, Samuel R. Siers, preceded her in death.
Surviving are daughters, Carol Ann Mauzy of Gore, Virginia and Teresa Hopkins of Martinsburg, West Virginia; grandchildren, Mike Mauzy (Pam) of Winchester, Virginia, Melissa Mauzy McFarland of Gore, Virginia, and Misty Sanelli (Philip) of Winchester, Virginia; six great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; two great, great-great grandchildren; sisters, Reta Joanne Palmer of Stephens City, Virginia and Eva Pitcock of Winchester, Virginia; brothers, Charles Haines of Edinburg, Virginia and Gary Haines of Wildwood, Florida; and many dear friends.
Along with her husband, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Donald Siers; sisters, Arline McDonald Goddard and Libby Link; brothers, Eugene, Byrl, Marshall, Dean, Sam, and Junior Haines.
The family asks for God’s blessings on their mother and those she left behind.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Mayton officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Michael Mauzy, Cody Mauzy, Kyle Pennington, Charles Surber, Nick Sanelli and Ray Lindamood, Jr.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.