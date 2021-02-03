On Saturday Jan. 30, 2021 Mary Mahaffey Johnson passed away at The Retreat at Berryville, VA where she had lived for the past 2 years.
Born on August 13, 1934 in Jenkin Jones, West Virginia, to Cecil Vance and Maggie Mae Mahaffey,
Mary is survived by her two sons, Bryan (Michelle) and Thomas (Karen).
Mary was pre-deceased by her husband of 63 years, John Thomas Johnson, Jr.
She was the grandmother of six very loved grandchildren: Amy, Timothy, Christopher, Suzanne, Matthew, and Michael; and five great grandchildren: Lucas, Samuel, Aiden, Evelyn, and Wyatt. Mary has one surviving sister, Margaret Wheat, of North Carolina.
Mary's early life was spent on their family farm in southwest Virginia. After completing high school, she went to work for the FBI in Washington DC. During this time, she met Tom during his Army years. Tom and Mary were married in 1956 at First Baptist Church in Washington, DC. After several years at home with the family, Mary took a job as a teacher at Triple Seven School in Sterling VA. She then moved into a position as a secretary for the Dean at Sterling Middle school where she spent several years. She then moved to Blue Ridge Middle School when she and Tom moved from Sterling to Round Hill, VA.
An intelligent and kind person, and a wonderful homemaker, Mary had a passion for sharing her faith in Jesus and sharing that with others. She loved singing in the church choir, working in the garden, living in the country, playing cards, and cooking. She and Tom shared their love of farming with family and friends.
A time of visitation will take place at 10am on Saturday, February 6, 2021, with a memorial service following at 11:00 at Hamilton Baptist Church, Hamilton, VA where Mary and Tom were members for over 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary M. Johnson to:
Windswept Academy PO Box 1576 Eagle Butte, SD 57625.
Online donations can be made at http://windsweptacademy.org
Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville,VA. Please visit www.hallfh.com to express online condolences to the family.
