Mary Margaret Comfort Haddock died peacefully in her home, in the loyal care of her husband of fifty-two years, Joseph William Haddock III, on November 13, 2021. She will be greatly missed by Joe and their daughter Mary Pat.
Mary was born in New York City on April 3, 1946, to Horace Willard Comfort III and Mary Margaret Comfort. She would remain a loyal New Yorker for the rest of her seventy-five years on the planet, wherever she was. She earned her BA in English Education from the State University of New York in Oneonta. Mrs. Haddock found a genuine calling in teaching and passionately provided the very best education she could for each of her students, throughout a career that spanned three decades.
Mary was a beloved wife, devoted mother, loving sister and true friend. She greatly enjoyed cooking and made delicious meals for her family every night, even after teaching all day in stilettos. Whether singing into a wooden spoon with one of her dear Canadian friends, cheering on her daughter in the swimming pool, or showing one of her many whippets, Mary gave her all to everything she did.
Mary Haddock's Celebration of Life Service will be held this Saturday, November 20 at 11 am, with a lunch reception to follow. Both the service and reception will take place in the South Chapel of Omps Funeral Home, located at 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
The family requests that those wishing to express their sympathy with a gift do so by donating to the Alzheimer's Association in Mary Haddock's name. While Mary suffered from vascular dementia, not Alzheimer's, the Alzheimer's Association researches and offers support services for many types of dementia, including vascular dementia. Both Joe and Mary Pat were able to better understand Mary’s progression and how to meet her needs thanks to the Alzheimer's Association website and publications.
