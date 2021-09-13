Mary Margaret (Connors) Weaver, 82, of Stanley, died Thursday, September 9, 2021.
She was born May 14, 1939, in Bellaire, OH; daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Mary (Joyce) Connors. Mary has seventeen siblings.
She married Gilbert Richard Weaver on December 13, 1963, who died Feb 25, 2003.
She is survived by a Son Gilbert R. Weaver, Jr. of Stanley, VA; three daughters Gail Schalow, Ginger Gilmer, and Glendora (Weaver) Dowrey of Winchester, VA; and seven grandsons Derek Dowrey Jr, Jordan Dowrey, Trey Weaver, Tanner Weaver, Evan Schalon, Tyler Schalon and Luke Schalon.
Family will receive friends at The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 with a Funeral Service on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM Burial will be at Beahm's Chapel Cemetery, in Luray.
Memorials can be made to Stanley Rescue Squad P. O. Box 126 Stanley, VA 22851, or Luray Rescue Squad P.O. Box 266 Luray, VA 22835
Online condolences can be found at www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com
