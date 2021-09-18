Mary Margaret “Maggie” Weaver
Mary Margaret “Maggie” Weaver, 82, of Stanley, VA, died Thursday, September 9, 2021.
She was born May 14, 1939 in Bellaire, Ohio, daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Mary (Joyce) Connors. On December 13, 1963, she married Gilbert Richard Weaver. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2003.
She is survived by her four children: Glendora Dowrey, and husband Derek of Winchester, Gilbert Weaver, Jr. and wife Sebrina of Stanley, Gail Schalow and husband Dale of Ashburn, Ginger Elmore and husband Jeffrey, of Palmyra. In addition, she was the proud grandma to seven grandsons: Derek Dowrey, Jr., Jordan Dowrey, Trey Weaver, Tanner Weaver, Evan Schalow, Tyler Schalow, and Luke Schalow.
Maggie was one of eighteen children to Patrick and Mary Margaret Connors. She is survived by brothers Charles Connors and Michael Connors, and sisters Barbara Carrigan, Nora Perry, and Eileen Penyak, all of Bellaire, Ohio.
The family received friends at the Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday, September 12, 2021. A funeral service was conducted on Monday, September 13, 2021. Burial was at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Contributions in her honor may be made to Stanley Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126 Stanley, VA 22851, or Luray Rescue Squad P.O. Box 266 Luray, VA 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.