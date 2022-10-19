Mary Nancy Johnson
Mary Nancy Johnson, 78, of Winchester died Saturday, October 15, 2022 in her residence.
She was born November 27, 1943 in Rippon, WV the daughter of James and Louhilda Thomas Thompson.
She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
In her spare time she enjoyed relaxing with her favorite TV shows, Chicago PD, and Chicago Hope.
She is survived by her children, Tony Cooper of Strasburg, Whitney Cooper, Stacey Cooper, Christina Alvarado, Christopher Cooper, and Mary E. Johnson, all of Winchester; fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.
A funeral will be 11:00 am Friday in Lighthouse Baptist Church 2581 Northwestern Pike Winchester, officiated by Pastor Luke Shope. Burial will be private.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Thursday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
