Mary Patricia Ronis
Mary Patricia Ronis, 87, of Stephens City, VA passed away May 25, 2021 at Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Mary was born August 15, 1933 in Brockton, MA the daughter of the late Ernest V. Emord and Catherine (Riordan) Emord. She was the President of the Women’s Club in Acton, MA from 1993-1995 and she loved playing tennis, bowling, traveling with her husband and going to the beach, especially Hilton Head, SC and Cape Cod, MA. She loved knitting for her many grandchildren, and was famous for her apple and blueberry pies.
She married William J. “Bill” Ronis on February 1954 in Brockton, MA and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage together.
In addition to her husband Bill she is also survived by her sons William J. Ronis Jr. (Breck), James M. Ronis (Catherine) and John E. Ronis (Laura); her grandchildren Patrick Scott Meehan, Christopher Meehan, James Meehan, William Mohr, Katie Ronis, Jack Ronis, Catherine Ronis, Luke Ronis, William Ronis and Thomas Ronis; five great-grandchildren and her son in law Robert Mohr.
In addition to her parents Mary was also preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Ann Mohr and her four brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Friday from 6-8pm at the Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester with Fr. John Riley celebrating. Interment will be private.
