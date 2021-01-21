Mary Rebecca Leonard went home to her Lord and savior January 14, 2021. We thank God for his promise of comfort and salvation during this time.
Born in a farmhouse outside of Gaylord in Clarke County Virginia October 1934 she was one of nine to Zella and Brooke Lee. Mary was baptized at 11 years old at Upperville Baptist Church during a revival held by Billy Graham's team.
She married Harry Leonard, Jr. June 11, 1952 and blessed with three daughters. Constance Ann, Deborah Lee and Diana Lee.
Since 1965, active member of Round Hill Baptist Church and served on the Deaconess Board, Missionary Society, Financial Board, Outreach Ambassador, Sunday School teacher and choir. Active with Meals on Wheels and Round Hill Women's Garden Club. Also served on Round Hill Town Council.
Mary drove a school bus for 18 years and retired as western Loudoun Bus Coordinator. She was successful with her painting, wallpapering business in the early 1980's. She loved gardening and her yorkie, "Grace".
Surviving are her daughters Constance "Connie" O'Neil partner Ben Sixma of Bluemont, Diana Wilt husband Daniel "Danny" of Charles Town, WV. Grandchildren; Christopher O'Neil wife Mary Ellen of Bluemont, Daniel "DJ" Wilt, Jr. wife Jen of Inwood, WV, Jessica Wilt fiancé Levi Ashbaugh of Charlestown WV.
Great-grandchildren: Anessa O'Neil, Zella Athey, Dorothy Chatriwala, Hailey Piwowar , Avery O'Neil, Cullen O'Neil, Daniel Wilt, III. Great-great-granddaughter Lilith Ashbaugh.
Mary is survived by sister, Peggy Peele husband Jerry of Winchester.
Preceding her, husband Harry, infant daughter Deborah Lee Leonard, sister Edith Pyne,six brothers; William Lee, Robert Lee, Sr., Stuart Lee, Sr., Thomas "Dick" Lee, Kenneth Lee and Harry Lee.
Graveside services held Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2 PM at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Upperville, Virginia with Pastor Chip Corbin officiating Six-foot distance and face coverings required.
Honorary Pallbearers; Christopher O'Neil, D.J. Wilt, Danny Wilt and Ben Sixma.
Celebration of life held at a later date and time at the Round Hill Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Round Hill Baptist Church, 7 West Loudoun St, Round Hill, VA 20141.
