Mary Regina ”Jean” Gutberlet (nee Gossman)
Jean was born in Baltimore, MD, on the 25th of April 1935 to Frank Michael Gossman and Mary Genevieve Gossman (nee Steadman). She was the youngest of three, her brothers being Francis Joseph “Joe” and William Edward “Bill.” She was a member of the Shrine of the Little Flower parish and attended the parish school and The Catholic High School of Baltimore, graduating in 1953. She worked for Bell Telephone Company after graduating.
She married Charles H. “Charlie” Gutberlet, Jr. on the 1st of June 1957 at The Shrine of the Little Flower, Baltimore, MD. They had 3 children: Lisa (1961), Daryl (1963) and Charlie (1966). She lived in the Baltimore area until 1976 when she moved with her family to Winchester, VA.
In 1982, Charlie got a job with the US Army Corps of Engineers in Winchester, VA. With that job, they moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 1984 and to Frankfurt, Germany, in 1986. They returned to Winchester in 1987.
After their return to Winchester, Charlie continued working for "The Corps." In 1990 they moved to Falls Church, VA, where Charlie now worked at "The Corps" Headquarters in Washington, DC, and Jean worked for the US State Department as a Budget Analyst.
They retired back to Winchester in 2000, living first in Stonebrook and then on Sterling Drive and finally to The Village at Orchard Ridge in 2013. Jean and Charlie had recently moved to Bellaire at Stone Port, Harrisonburg, VA.
Jean was involved with many groups. She enjoyed playing and hosting Bridge club and she had also been a very active member of the Pine Valley Ladies Club in Timonium, MD. She was active in various PTAs and 4H Clubs in both MD and VA while her children were young. She sang in the choir at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Falls Church, VA, and was a member of a book club in Winchester. She also enjoyed cooking, especially fresh vegetables from her garden, and doing many different types of needlework. She and Charlie enjoyed travelling, and Charlie’s job with "The Corps" allowed them to travel literally “around the world” several times. They also spent many happy holidays with family and friends at the beach and in the mountains and as the family grew up, they travelled further afield ...Arizona, Spain and Austria to name a few. She also enjoyed visiting her grandchildren in England.
She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Charles H. Gutberlet Jr. (4 March 1929 - 27 October 2022) and her siblings: The Most Reverend Francis Joseph Gossman, Bishop of Raleigh, NC (1 April 1930 - 12 August 2013) and William Edward Gossman (27 August 1933 - 22 May 2005).
She is survived by her children: Lisa Renee Gauntlett of Beckington, England, Daryl Marie Puffinburger of Winchester, VA, and Charles H. Gutberlet III of Grottoes, VA. She is also survived by five grandchildren (Sam, Kyle, Heidi, Joseph, and Emma) and one great-granddaughter, Stella.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution gift can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (https:www.alz.org) or to your local Hospice program.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 3pm held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
