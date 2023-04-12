Mary Rupert Wine Regarding the oibituary of Mary Rupert Wine who passed away July 1, 2014.
Mrs. Wine was a dearly treasured wife, mother, grandmother and the best mother-in-law I could have ever had.
She and her mother had the most loving eyes ever to grace a face. Her daughter, Denise, has them too. They twinkle.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Wine in 2007. Frank and Mary were married July 9, 1955.
She is survived by a son, Craig Wine (Cindy) of McGaheysville, VA, and a daughter, Denise Nicholson (Dan) of Mt Jackson.
